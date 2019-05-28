Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UN Assembly remembers victims of violence against religion

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has adopted a resolution designating Aug. 22 as the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

The 193-member world body adopted the resolution by consensus Tuesday. It was co-sponsored by Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland and the United States.

The resolution expresses serious concern at “continuing acts of intolerance and violence based on religion or belief against individuals, including against persons belonging to religious communities and minorities.”

It reiterates that “terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group.”

Associated Press

