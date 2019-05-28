Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teen activist Thunberg urges leaders to admit climate crisis

BERLIN (AP) — Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is urging world leaders to acknowledge that global warming “is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced.”

Thunberg told political and business leaders at a conference in Austria on Tuesday that it’s their job to inform the public about the seriousness of the situation and the need for drastic action.

The 16-year-old Swede said “we must admit that we are losing this battle,” and blasted politicians who talk about climate change before getting onto private jets.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world isn’t doing enough to meet the Paris climate agreement’s goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

Guterres also called for an end to fossil fuel subsidies, saying taxpayers’ money shouldn’t be used to destroy the planet.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

6:10 am
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

5:49 am
Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

5:14 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

Scroll to top
Skip to content