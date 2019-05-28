Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sudan protesters begin 2-day strike to press ruling military

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudan’s protest leaders have launched a two-day general strike to press the ruling military to hand over power to a civilian-led authority.

Wajdi Saleh, a negotiator for the protesters, says they resorted to holding the strike after negotiations with the military council became deadlocked over the makeup and leadership of a sovereign council that would run the country in a three-year transition period.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which spearheaded the protests that led the army to oust President Omar al-Bashir last month, urged people to show up at work on Tuesday and Wednesday but abstain from any activity.

After the military ousted al-Bashir, who ruled for 30 years, army generals took over the country. But the protesters remained in the streets, demanding the military hand over power.

Associated Press

