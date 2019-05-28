Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

SAS says 6-day pilot strike cost it $68 million

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Scandinavian Airlines says that a six-day pilot strike that led to the cancellation of 4,000 flights and affected more than 370,000 passengers cost 650 million kronor ($68 million).

SAS says that the walkout, which ended May 2 when the sides reached a three-year collective bargaining agreement, “negatively impacted” its second quarter, for which it reported a 1.2-billion kronor ($125 million) loss.

CEO Richard Gustafson says it “added to the challenges already faced by SAS,” which include tough competition, increasing fuel prices and a weakening Swedish currency.

Gustafson said Tuesday the result for the three-month period that ended April 30, “is far from satisfying.”

The strike started April 26 after talks collapsed between the airline and SAS Pilot Group, which represents 95% of the company’s pilots in Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

10:37 pm
Standoff happening in Palmer Lake
News

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

8:25 pm
Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

6:37 pm
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake
News

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

Scroll to top
Skip to content