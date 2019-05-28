Salvini vows to unite EU populists, lacks willing partners

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s victorious right-wing leader, Matteo Salvini, says the European elections have created “a new geography” of anti-elite sentiment in the EU. But it is far from certain that he will be able to forge a bloc from parties who are united around a strict euroskeptic, anti-migrant, anti-Islam platform, but little else.

Salvini is hoping for 100 to 150 EU deputies to fight back against deeper EU integration in the 751-seat legislature, but the eight members of his Europe of Nations and Freedom group can claim only 58 seats following the EU parliament elections.

Salvini is looking to fiercely euroskeptic leaders in Poland, Hungary and Britain to fill out the ranks. But so far, there is no evidence that leaders from other populist parties will respond to Salvini’s call.