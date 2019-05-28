Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistani police arrest Hindu vet on charges of blasphemy

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they have arrested a veterinarian from the country’s tiny minority Hindu community on charges of desecrating Islam’s holy book in southern Sindh province.

Local police chief Zahid Leghari said on Tuesday that Ramesh Kumar was arrested the day before on blasphemy charges, after a cleric in the district of Mirpur Kash accused him of desecrating pages of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

He says an angry mob damaged three Hindu shops on Monday but the situation later calmed down. Police also registered a case against those behind the rioting.

Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.

Domestic and international human rights groups say these laws are often misused to settle personal scores and target minorities.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

6:10 am
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

5:49 am
Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

5:14 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

Scroll to top
Skip to content