Normandy tries to keep alive ‘infinite gratitude’ for D-Day

SAINTE-MERE-EGLISE, France (AP) — With fewer veterans and witnesses able to share personal memories of D-Day, the French who owe their freedom to the battle are more determined than ever to keep its memory alive.

President Donald Trump and other world leaders will gather in Normandy next week to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

The battle still looms large throughout the coastal region. Normandy beaches, cemeteries and World War II memorials embody what French President Macron called the nation’s “infinite gratitude.”

At 10 years old, Henri-Jean Renaud watched U.S. paratroopers landing through the window of his home in the early hours of D-Day. Now he’s 85 and trying to pass on to younger generations the way he feels.