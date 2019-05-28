Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Morrison sworn in as Australia’s prime minister

SYDNEY (AP) — Scott Morrison has been sworn in as Australia’s prime minister, 11 days after retaining the position in the country’s general election.

Along with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Morrison was sworn in by Queen Elizabeth’s official representative in Australia, Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, at a ceremony in the capital, Canberra.

Also sworn in was Morrison’s revamped Cabinet, which includes a record seven women, and Australia’s first Aboriginal federal Cabinet member, Indigenous Affairs Minister Ken Wyatt, who wore a traditional kangaroo skin at the ceremony.

While Morrison only became prime minister though an internal party vote last August in which he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as chief of the ruling Liberal Party, he was returned to the post by voters with an increased majority at the May 18 election.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: CBD & TSA
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: CBD & TSA

9:07 pm
Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds
News

Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds

7:23 pm
Parker man sentenced to prison after leaving a female motorcyclist to die
News

Parker man sentenced to prison after leaving a female motorcyclist to die

6:58 pm
360° Perspective: CBD & TSA
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: CBD & TSA

Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds
News

Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds

Parker man sentenced to prison after leaving a female motorcyclist to die
News

Parker man sentenced to prison after leaving a female motorcyclist to die

Scroll to top
Skip to content