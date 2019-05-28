Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Mexico freezes ex-oil official’s bank accounts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have frozen the bank accounts of Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Mexico’s state-owned oil company.

The Financial Intelligence Unit said Monday that “there were various transactions with funds that presumably did not come from legal activities” and the funds “are presumed to have originated in acts of corruption.”

Lozoya headed Petroleos Mexicanos under former president Enrique Pena Nieto. Last week the government banned Lozoya from holding public positions for 10 years.

Lozoya has been mentioned, but not charged, in corruption scandals involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Former Odebrecht officials have given evidence to Brazilian prosecutors that implicates Lozoya in the company’s bribery scandal. Lozoya has denied receiving bribes.

.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

6:10 am
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

5:49 am
Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

5:14 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

Scroll to top
Skip to content