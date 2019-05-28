Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

France seeks to save IS jihadis from death penalties in Iraq

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister says his government is working to spare four French former members of the Islamic State group from execution after Iraq sentenced them to death.

However, France has made no effort to bring back captured French IS fighters, including the four sentenced this week.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated France’s position on Tuesday, saying the four terrorists should be tried where they committed their crimes.

But he said on France-Inter radio that “we are multiplying efforts to avoid the death penalty for these four French people.”

He didn’t elaborate, but said he spoke to Iraq’s president about the case. France is outspoken against the death penalty globally.

There’s been controversy about the legal treatment of thousands of foreign fighters who joined IS in Syria and Iraq.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Mass stabbing leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded
News

Mass stabbing leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

4:38 am
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana

3:50 am
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

10:37 pm
Mass stabbing leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded
News

Mass stabbing leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

Scroll to top
Skip to content