Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

NAMCHE, Nepal (AP) — Seasoned mountaineers say Nepal’s reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to climb Mount Everest has caused dangerous overcrowding and contributed to a high death toll.

Eleven people have died on the mountain this year, the highest number since 2015. The government has also issued its highest-ever number of permits, 381.

Most of the deaths are attributed to altitude sickness.

Once only accessible to well-heeled elite mountaineers, Nepal’s booming climbing market has driven down the cost of an expedition, opening Everest up to hobbyists and adventure-seekers. They are required to have a doctors’ certificate that they are physically fit, but not to prove their stamina at such extreme heights.

Experienced climbers say they endanger the entire enterprise.