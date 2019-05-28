Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Deadly knife attack near Tokyo raises alarm on child safety

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have raided the home of a man suspected in a knife attack against schoolgirls and others this week that left two people dead before the man killed himself.

The attack near Tokyo on Tuesday has raised concerns about how children can be protected on their way to school.

Officials say the knife-brandishing man ran while slashing a group of schoolgirls and their parents walking to or waiting at a bus stop in Kawasaki, killing an 11-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man before fatally slashing himself. At least 17 people were injured.

On Wednesday, police raided the home of the alleged attacker, 51-year-old Ryuichi Iwasaki, in another part of Kawasaki.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged security officials to increase safety measures to protect commuting schoolchildren.

Associated Press

