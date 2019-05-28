Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Child advocacy group: Kids in 173 countries better off now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A children’s advocacy group says youngsters in 173 of 176 countries it evaluated have a better chance of growing up healthy, educated and protected from harmful practices like child labor and child marriage than at any time in the past two decades.

Save the Children said in a report released Tuesday that U.N. statistics show at least 280 million children are better off today. But it said a quarter of the world’s children are still denied the right to a safe and healthy childhood, with youngsters fleeing or caught in conflict the most disadvantaged.

Singapore tops the rankings as the country that best protects and provides for its children, followed by Sweden, Finland, Norway and Slovenia. At the bottom were Central African Republic, Niger and Chad.

Associated Press

