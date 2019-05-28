Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Aid group: 80% of new Ebola cases were not known contacts

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it is making progress in tracking new Ebola cases in eastern Congo but Doctors Without Borders asserts that the vast majority were not previously known as contacts of victims.

WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that the number of new cases traced back to earlier patients is improving.

Doctors Without Borders, however, warned that those efforts are still failing.

The international aid organization said 80 percent of new confirmed Ebola virus cases were not already known as contacts.

The aid group said that is complicating efforts to understand how the deadly disease is spreading.

More than 1,200 people have now died in the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in history. Rebel attacks and community resistance are challenging the virus containment efforts.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

9:46 am
Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

9:32 am
VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

8:50 am
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

Scroll to top
Skip to content