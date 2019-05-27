Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump ending Japan trip after Memorial Day speech to troops

TOKYO (AP) — President Donald Trump will be heading home from Japan after stopping aboard a U.S. warship to give a Memorial Day speech to U.S. forces.

Trump will land Tuesday on two vessels near a base in nearby Yokosuka. One is the Japanese destroyer J.S. Kaga where he’ll be joined by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The other is the USS Wasp, a multipurpose amphibious assault ship where he’ll be delivering Memorial Day remarks to the troops.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako also are expected to visit with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The U.S. honored its fallen on Memorial Day on Monday. Trump has been criticized for skipping visits to cemeteries to honor U.S. troops, but he placed flags on graves in Arlington Cemetery last week before leaving for Japan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

6:37 pm
Pikes Peak National Cemetery holds first Memorial Day ceremony
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak National Cemetery holds first Memorial Day ceremony

6:23 pm
CPW searching for aggressive bear in the Aspen area after reported attack
Covering Colorado

CPW searching for aggressive bear in the Aspen area after reported attack

6:13 pm
Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

Pikes Peak National Cemetery holds first Memorial Day ceremony
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak National Cemetery holds first Memorial Day ceremony

CPW searching for aggressive bear in the Aspen area after reported attack
Covering Colorado

CPW searching for aggressive bear in the Aspen area after reported attack

Scroll to top
Skip to content