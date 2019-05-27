The Latest: Spanish, French leaders to talk EU strategy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on European elections (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

The office of the caretaker Spanish prime minister says that Pedro Sánchez is traveling to Paris Monday to analyze the results of the European Parliamentary election with French President Emmanuel Macron over a working dinner.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace signals the first talks for possible alliances as European politicians vie for control of the bloc’s chamber and top EU jobs. Sánchez’s Socialists won 20 of Spain’s 54 seats, making them the strongest national group among the European social democrats, who are second only to the conservatives.

Meanwhile, with 23 seats expected —the same as Marine Le Pen’s National Rally— Macron’s Republic on the Move party is a defining voice in the pro-business liberals.

Both leaders were already set to meet Tuesday during a dinner of all European leaders in Brussels but have scheduled an earlier private meeting that will allow Sánchez and Macron discuss the renewal of top jobs in European institutions as well as the EU’s strategic agenda for the new five year term, says a statement from Spain’s Moncloa Palace.

Sánchez won a national election late last month but his Socialists need support from other parties to keep him in power.

___

9 a.m.

French government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye says president Emmanuel Macron won’t dissolve the lower house of the French parliament after the far-right National Rally won the most of votes at the European Parliament elections.

Official results in France showed Marine Le Pen’s party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared with 5.1 million for Macron’s movement.

Speaking on French channel BFM TV on Monday, Ndiaye said the results did not trigger “a political crisis,” adding that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe “has all the confidence of the president.”

Le Pen said the result “confirms the new nationalist-globalist division” in France, adding that Macron “has no other choice but, at the very least, to dissolve the National Assembly.”

___

8:10 a.m.

The League party of Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, was one of the biggest winners in the European elections, with soaring support that bolsters his role as the flagbearer of the nationalist and far-right forces in Europe and could also shake up politics at home.

With one-third of the Italian vote, the League is poised to become one of the biggest parties in the European Parliament with 28 seats, according to provisional results.

Meanwhile, Salvini’s coalition partner in Italy, the populist 5-Star Movement, got only 17 percent, shifting the balance of power from last year’s Italian election.

Salvini said before the European vote that a strong result for his party wouldn’t change the coalition agreement, but it strengthens his hand in tense negotiations over government policies.

___

7:25 a.m.

The parties of France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist President Emmanuel Macron will have the same number of seats in the European Parliament — for now.

Official overall results Monday from France’s European voting show the parties were so close that they will both have 23 seats in the European Union legislature.

However Le Pen’s nationalist, anti-immigration National Rally party is set to gain one seat when Britain leaves the EU and the Parliament reapportions its seats. Macron’s pro-EU Republic on the Move party would stay at 23 seats.

Le Pen’s party had 5.3 million votes overall, compared to 5.1 million for Macron’s party, according to results from the Interior Ministry.

France’s Greens party will have 13 seats after placing a surprisingly strong third, followed by eight seats for the conservative Republicans and six seats each for the far-left Defiant France and the Socialist group.

___

6 a.m.

The traditional centrist leaders of Europe have been assailed from the nationalist, anti-immigration far-right and the environmental activist left in polarized, continentwide elections that will force pro-European moderates into forging new alliances.

The main issue uniting those occupying Europe’s center ground is their refusal to work with far-right groups whose ranks are made up of nationalist parties led by the likes of Matteo Salvini in Italy and Marine Le Pen in France, whose parties celebrated landmark triumphs from four days of voting for the 751-seat European Parliament.

Manfred Weber is leader of the center-right EPP, which lost 36 seats but remains the largest group in the legislature. He says that “from now on those who want to have a strong European Union have to join forces.”