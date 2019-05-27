Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Report: Syrian air raids hit crowded residential area

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s White Helmets say at least six people were killed and 10 remain under rubble following government air raids on a town in the rebel’s last stronghold.

The first responders known as White Helmets said Monday that rescue workers were still searching for survivors under the rubble after the airstrikes hit a crowded residential street in the town of Ariha. They said five women and a child were killed.

The airstrikes hit the town amid intense government bombardment in Idlib province and its environs.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says there were more than 100 air raids and as many as 93 barrel bombs dropped Monday on the southern section of the rebel stronghold.

The violence has displaced more than 200,000 people since erupting in late April.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

10:36 pm
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

Scroll to top
Skip to content