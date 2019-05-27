Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ramadan in Mideast is for fasting and Facebook, data shows

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Technology is reshaping the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with its long days of fasting and prayer meant to draw worshippers closer to God and away from worldly distractions.

People in the Middle East spend close to 58 million more hours on Facebook during Ramadan and watching more YouTube videos than at any other time of the year, making the month also the prime time of the year for advertisers.

For Facebook, which also owns Instagram, and Google, which owns YouTube, Ramadan brings a welcome boost of business.

People stay up a lot more at night during Ramadan and have more downtime — especially before iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daylong fast, and the “suhoor,” when people gather to eat before another day of fasting.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

10:37 pm
Standoff happening in Palmer Lake
News

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

8:25 pm
Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

6:37 pm
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake
News

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

Scroll to top
Skip to content