Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lithuania’s new president vows to fight power structures

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The winner of Lithuania’s presidential elections says fighting elitist power structures will be among his top priorities.

Gitanas Nauseda says that “oligarchy is very dangerous not only because it takes over control of mass media and starts controlling people’s minds but also interferes in politics brutally. That is not acceptable.”

The 55-year-old former bank analyst grabbed 66% of votes while his rival got 33% in Sunday’s runoff.

Nauseda spoke Monday as he met outgoing President Dalia Grybauskaite. He will be sworn in July 12.

In recent years, Lithuania has seen several corruption scandals among high-ranking officials and Grybauskaite has been fighting them staunchly.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

10:36 pm
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

Scroll to top
Skip to content