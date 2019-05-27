Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Judge rules attacker of Brazil’s Bolsonaro is mentally ill

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has ruled that the man charged with nearly killing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro during a campaign event last year should not be punished because he is mentally ill.

Adelio Bispo de Oliveira was charged with stabbing the candidate in September at a rally in Juiz de Fora, a city 115 miles (186 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro.

Federal judge Bruno Savino ruled Monday that de Oliveira cannot be jailed and should be put in a mental facility.

Bolsonaro has spent months accusing de Oliveira of being part of a plot to stop him from winning the presidency.

De Oliveira belonged to a leftist party years ago and has said his attack was motivated by hatred for Bolsonaro.

Associated Press

