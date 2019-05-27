Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hifter’s forces push toward Libyan capital city’s center

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan official and residents say heavy clashes are slowly nearing the center of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, as forces loyal to the military commander Khalifa Hifter battle to seize power.

Hifter’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive last month to take Tripoli from militias loosely allied with a U.N.-supported government.

Saraj al-Majbri, an aid to the LNA’s chief of staff, said Monday its forces had made gains in the area of Salah al-Deen, a few kilometers from the city center.

Two residents said heavy fighting was taking place along a strategic road linking the capital with its international airport, which has not been functional since 2014.

They spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety.

The fighting has reportedly killed at least 562 people, including combatants and civilians.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

10:36 pm
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

Scroll to top
Skip to content