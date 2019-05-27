Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Suspect arrested after Lyon bomb attack that wounded 13

PARIS (AP) — French Interior minister Christophe Castaner says a suspect has been arrested following a blast in the city of Lyon that wounded 13 people last week.

Castaner announced the arrest on Twitter but did not say where the suspect was arrested.

Police had launched a large manhunt after a device exploded Friday on a busy pedestrian street in the central city. An investigation has been opened for “attempted murder in relation with a terrorist undertaking” and “criminal terrorist association.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

10:36 pm
Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

4:58 pm
Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

4:34 pm
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

Scroll to top
Skip to content