Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German court fines 7 men who claimed to be “Sharia police”

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has found seven men who formed a self-styled “Sharia police” guilty of violating rules on wearing uniforms.

German news agency dpa reported that a court on Monday fined the men, aged between 27 and 37, to penalties ranging from 300 euros ($335) to 1,800 euros ($2,015).

The group took to the streets of the western city of Wuppertal in 2014, dressed in orange vests bearing the words “Sharia police” and handing out leaflets declaring the area a “Sharia-controlled zone” where alcohol, music and pornography were banned under Islam’s Sharia law.

The court said the group and their helpers were aware of the militant effect they were trying to achieve.

They were acquitted in 2016 when judges found that the vests couldn’t be classified as a uniform and weren’t intimidating. A federal court ordered a retrial.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

10:36 pm
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex
Covering Colorado

Folks asking for water to be restored in apartment complex

Scroll to top
Skip to content