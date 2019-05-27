Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Analysis: India’s Modi faces foreign pressures in 2nd term

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a second term with a muscular response to a suicide attack on Indian paramilitary forces in troubled Kashmir that gave him an opportunity to turn voters’ attention away from the country’s highest unemployment rate in decades.

Now, as he begins a second five-year term, Modi must deftly navigate a trade war between the United States and China and rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, an important source of cheap oil for India’s fast-growing economy.

Global leaders are looking to India to take on a larger burden of responsibility in the world, acting as a security buffer in the Indo-Pacific, opening its markets and responding to climate change, even though Modi struggled to manage many of India’s domestic issues in his first term.

