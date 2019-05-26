US sanctions on Iran felt in Iraqi Shiite tourist shops

BAGHDAD (AP) — Shop owners in Baghdad’s Shiite holy neighborhood of Kadhimiya are feeling the pain of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

They have seen their sales drop over the past year as Iranians lose their purchasing power since President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

Iranians make up the bulk of millions of Shiites from around the world who come to Iraq every year to visit its many Shiite shrines and holy places, including the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in southern Iraq and the central city of Samarra, home to the revered golden-domed al-Askari shrine.

They bring large amounts of money into the country, where tourism is the second biggest source of income for state coffers after oil exports.