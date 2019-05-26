Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thousands march in Hong Kong to commemorate June 4 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — More than 2,000 people are marching in Hong Kong to mark 30 years since a pro-democracy protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended in bloodshed.

Demonstrators took to the streets Sunday afternoon holding yellow umbrellas that read “Support Freedom, Oppose Evil Laws.”

Some people carried a black coffin, while others pushed wheeled white crosses and the numbers 6 and 4 — a nod to the day on June 4, 1989, when leaders of China’s ruling Communist Party ordered the military to re-take Tiananmen Square from student-led protesters.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters and onlookers were killed late on June 3 and in the early hours of June 4 as a result of the martial action.

Commemorations of the event are strictly banned in mainland China.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire
Covering Colorado

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire

10:41 pm
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire
Covering Colorado

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire

Scroll to top
Skip to content