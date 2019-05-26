Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nepal on high alert for general strike after explosions

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Security forces in Nepal are on high alert amid a general strike called by an outlawed communist group suspected in a series of explosions that killed four people and wounded seven more in the capital.

Schools and main markets remained closed on Monday in Kathmandu while traffic was thin during rush hour.

The group had called for a nationwide general strike to pressure the government in releasing their detained members.

Police official Shyam Lal Gyawali said authorities were investigating Sunday’s blasts. The first two explosions occurred within minutes apart in two Kathmandu neighborhoods, while the third one was a few hours later.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

4:58 pm
Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

4:34 pm
Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead
Covering Colorado

Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead

4:12 pm
Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Memorial Day ceremonies to be held across southern Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City
Covering Colorado

Territory Days brings thousands of visitors to Old Colorado City

Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead
Covering Colorado

Colorado woman gets life for plot that left husband dead

Scroll to top
Skip to content