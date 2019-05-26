Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michael Gove enters Conservative race to succeed Theresa May

LONDON (AP) — British Environment Secretary Michael Gove has entered the crowded race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, who is stepping down as Conservative Party leader on June 7.

Gove said Sunday that “I can confirm that I will be putting my name forward to be prime minister of this country.”

A party leadership campaign will officially begin after May quits, but already eight contenders have said they will run. The winner will be selected by Conservative lawmakers and about 120,000 party members, and will automatically become prime minister.

May announced her departure Friday, admitting defeat in her three-year quest to deliver Brexit.

The leadership contest is dominated by candidates vowing to take Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 even if there is no deal.

Most businesses and economists think that would plunge Britain into recession.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire
Covering Colorado

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire

10:41 pm
Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation
Colorado Living

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

8:17 pm
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire
Covering Colorado

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation
Colorado Living

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

Scroll to top
Skip to content