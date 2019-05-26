Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German business with Iran down sharply as US sanctions bite

BERLIN (AP) — A German business group says German companies’ trade with Iran has declined sharply as the United States turns up the economic heat on Tehran.

Volker Treier, the foreign trade chief of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told news agency dpa in comments published Sunday that German exports to Iran were down 50 percent in year-on-year terms in the first quarter, while Iranian exports to Germany dropped some 42 percent.

Treier said that, of 120 German companies that were active in Iran, only 60 are still in the country. He said that “the U.S. sanctions affect economic relations like a full embargo because the financial sector is affected.”

The Trump administration withdrew last year from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, and reinstated sanctions.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

5:19 am
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

Scroll to top
Skip to content