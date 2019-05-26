Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
China’s CCTV features Daily Show report on Huawei lead in 5G

BEIJING (AP) — China’s latest media broadside in its tariffs war with the U.S. features an unlikely star: Trevor Noah of the Daily Show.

A clip from Noah’s “If you don’t know, now you know” segment on Chinese equipment maker Huawei’s dominance in 5G mobile technology ran on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV’s national lunchtime news on Monday.

It was among a series of stories attacking the U.S. stance in their trade standoff.

Washington has targeted Huawei, the top world supplier of telecom gear and No. 2 smartphone maker, as a security threat in a broader conflict over trade and technology.

Pointedly, the clip ran by CCTV highlighted Huawei’s lead in the technology. It did not include parts of the segment featuring concerns over China’s potential ability to spy using Huawei-equipped 5G networks.

Associated Press

