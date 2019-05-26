Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Belgium’s national election split along linguistic lines

BRUSSELS (AP) — Estimates based on partial results in Belgium’s national election show huge gains for a far-right party in a northern region, and the Greens have seen a similar surge in support in Brussels and the south of the country.

Belgium is split along linguistic lines, with French-speaking Wallonia in the south and Dutch-speaking Flanders in the north. There is also a huge political divide in both regions.

The anti-immigrant Vlaams Belang party nearly tripled its support compared to the 2014 election and is estimated to win 18.1% of the vote, with a third of the results counted. It would become the second-biggest party in Flanders behind the nationalist N-VA party, which has 27.5%.

The Greens are projected to triple their support to 29% to become the biggest party in Wallonia.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

5:19 am
May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

5:06 am
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado
News

Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

May is Mental Health Month
Covering Colorado

May is Mental Health Month

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

Scroll to top
Skip to content