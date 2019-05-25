Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Taiwanese same-sex couples wed at vibrant banquet

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — More than 1,000 people have attended a mass wedding banquet in Taiwan’s capital to celebrate the marriage of same-sex couples after a landmark decision legalizing the unions.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage last week following a vote by the island’s legislature.

LGBT couples clad in flowing white gowns and matching suits gathered in Taipei on Saturday evening to walk down a red carpet flanked by cheering supporters.

They were honored in a gala that featured an emcee who wished them “100 years of happiness.” A drag queen also performed with a group of scantily clad men.

Taiwan split with mainland China amid a civil war in 1949. China’s ruling Communist Party considers the island part of its territory.

Associated Press

