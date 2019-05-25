Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police hunt suspect after explosion in French city of Lyon

PARIS (AP) — French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that wounded 13 people in a busy pedestrian street Friday in the city of Lyon.

Police issued an appeal for witnesses Saturday with a photo of a man with a bike caught on video surveillance. They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as “dangerous.” He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in the hospital on Saturday morning.

France’s counter-terrorism office opened an investigation and the counter-terrorism prosecutor, Remy Heitz, will host a news conference Saturday at noon.

Lyon mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect’s motives.

Associated Press

Associated Press

