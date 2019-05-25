Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Partial recount ordered in Malawi’s presidential election

LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s electoral commission says it has been blocked from announcing presidential election results until a “transparent recounting of the ballot papers” in 10 districts including the country’s commercial hub, Blantyre.

The High Court injunction was obtained by the leading opposition Malawi Congress Party and its candidate Lazarus Chakwera amid scores of complaints filed with the commission by various parties over the election process.

Earlier results of Tuesday’s election showed Chakwera trailing President Peter Mutharika, who seeks a second five-year term.

Corruption and the need for economic growth have been the main election issues in Malawi, one of the world’s least developed countries.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

12:00 pm
Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

11:43 am
President Trump arrives in Japan
AP - World News

President Trump arrives in Japan

6:27 am
2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

President Trump arrives in Japan
AP - World News

President Trump arrives in Japan

Scroll to top
Skip to content