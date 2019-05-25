Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German official cautions on wearing Jewish skullcaps

BERLIN (AP) — The German government’s top official against anti-Semitism says he wouldn’t advise Jews to wear skullcaps in parts of the country.

Felix Klein was quoted in an interview with the Funke newspaper group published Saturday as saying that “my opinion has unfortunately changed compared with what it used to be” on the matter. He said: “I cannot recommend to Jews that they wear the skullcap at all times everywhere in Germany.” He didn’t elaborate on what places and times might be risky.

Germany’s main Jewish leader said last year that he would advise people visiting big cities against wearing Jewish skullcaps.

Government statistics released earlier this month showed that the number of anti-Semitic and anti-foreigner incidents rose in Germany last year, despite an overall drop in politically motivated crimes.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Boulder-based PopSockets have become an international sensation
Covering Colorado

Boulder-based PopSockets have become an international sensation

1:15 am
Crews called to fire at apartments on Fountain Blvd.
Covering Colorado

Crews called to fire at apartments on Fountain Blvd.

10:51 pm
Clerk foils hatchet-wielding robber
News

Clerk foils hatchet-wielding robber

10:36 pm
Boulder-based PopSockets have become an international sensation
Covering Colorado

Boulder-based PopSockets have become an international sensation

Crews called to fire at apartments on Fountain Blvd.
Covering Colorado

Crews called to fire at apartments on Fountain Blvd.

Clerk foils hatchet-wielding robber
News

Clerk foils hatchet-wielding robber

Scroll to top
Skip to content