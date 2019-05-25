Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Europe’s voters elect new parliament as nationalism mounts

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are voting in the European Parliament elections after a series of scandals overshadowed the debate on key issues of the EU’s future.

Voters on Sunday are casting ballots for their country’s 17 seats in the 751-member European Parliament. The vote is seen as a test for the center-right party of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which suffered a setback after senior officials were involved in corruption scandals.

Latest surveys show only three parties, belonging to mainstream European political groups, passing the election threshold — the ruling GERB party, the Socialist party, and the liberal MRF.

Projections suggest the nationalist and far-right vote will be split between several smaller parties, which could prevent them from capturing seats in the EU legislature.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

11:06 pm
More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire
Covering Colorado

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire

10:41 pm
Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation
Colorado Living

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

8:17 pm
Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree
Covering Colorado

Serious crash at Powers and North Carefree

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire
Covering Colorado

More than a hundred senior citizens still have no home after fire

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation
Colorado Living

Event aims to help Rocky Mountain Wildlife Foundation

Scroll to top
Skip to content