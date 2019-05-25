Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Cannes to present Palme d’Or, with history on the line

CANNES, France (AP) — History could be made when the top award of the Cannes Film Festival is handed out Saturday.

Cannes’ Palme d’Or is decided by a nine-person jury, headed this year by Alejandro Inarritu. Their deliberations are done in secret, so what will win is always a guessing game.

But milestone victories could occur if some of the festival’s most acclaimed films were to win. If French director Celine Sciamma’s period love story “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” won, it would be the first time a female filmmaker has won the Palme d’Or outright.

Pedro Almodovar could win his first Palme for his self-reflective “Pain and Glory.” A win for Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” would be the first Korean film to the Palme.

