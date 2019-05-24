Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UK’s Princess Charlotte to start school in September

LONDON (AP) — The first day of school can be stressful but Princess Charlotte will have her older brother to lean on if necessary.

Kensington Palace said Friday that 4-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea school in September.

Headmaster Simon O’Malley said the school is “delighted” that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen their school for Charlotte.

O’Malley said “we greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September.”

Associated Press

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks
News

Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty to murder of Kelsey Berreth
Covering Colorado

Apply for chance at fall archery turkey hunt at US Air Force Academy
Colorado Living

