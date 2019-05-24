Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Africa’s Zuma must wait 3 months for court decision

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will hear in three months’ time whether corruption and other charges against him might be dropped.

Pietermaritzburg High Court judges have reserved judgment on his application for a permanent stay of prosecution. No date was announced.

Zuma was president from 2009 until 2018, when his African National Congress party forced him to resign amid corruption allegations.

He is accused of receiving bribes related to a 1999 arms deal. The charges were raised more than a decade ago and later withdrawn, then reinstated after a court ruled there were sufficient grounds to bring him to trial.

Zuma asserts that his case has been prejudiced by long delays.

The prosecution says his legal maneuvering caused delays and there are no justifiable reasons to halt his prosecution.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

5:23 am
Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

4:58 am
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

4:32 am
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

Scroll to top
Skip to content