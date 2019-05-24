Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Same-sex couples start registering marriages in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Hundreds of same-sex couples in Taiwan are rushing to get married on the first day a landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage takes effect.

One household registration office in Taipei was packed Friday as couples seized the earliest opportunity to tie the knot.

Taiwan became the first place in Asia to allow same-sex marriage last week in a legislative vote on a cause that LGBT rights activists on the island have championed for two decades.

A Taipei resident who identified himself only by a nickname said he and his partner feel lucky that they are able to tell everyone that they have gotten married.

Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior said about 300 same-sex couples are expected to register Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods
Covering Colorado

Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods

10:49 pm
Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite
News

Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite

10:32 pm
Tribute to Army’s first service dog
News

Tribute to Army’s first service dog

10:24 pm
Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods
Covering Colorado

Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods

Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite
News

Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite

Tribute to Army’s first service dog
News

Tribute to Army’s first service dog

Scroll to top
Skip to content