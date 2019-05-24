Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Russian court extends arrest for American accused of spying

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has extended the arrest for a former U.S. Marine who faces espionage charges.

The court ruled on Friday to keep Michigan resident Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Irish and Canadian citizenship, behind bars for three more months.

Whelan told reporters in court that he has been threatened and subjected to “abuses and harassment” in prison.

The American was arrested in a hotel room in the Russian capital at the end of December and charged with espionage, which carries up to 20 years in prison in Russia.

Whelan’s lawyer has said his client was handed a flash drive that had on it classified information he didn’t know about.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

5:23 am
Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

4:58 am
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

4:32 am
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend
Weather

Sunny skies return as we head into a gorgeous weekend

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

Scroll to top
Skip to content