Media reports say fire kills 15 students in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian media reports say at least 15 students have been killed in a fire that broke out in a building in the western city of Surat.

The Press Trust of India news agency quoted Gujarat state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel as saying that the students were attending a tutoring class in a four-story building when the fire broke out Friday.

Fire officer Deepak Satkale said 24 fire engines were battling the blaze.

News reports said several students jumped from the building to escape the fire. Other details were not immediately available.

Building fires are common in India because of poorly enforced safety regulations.

Associated Press

