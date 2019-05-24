Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Kenyan court upholds laws criminalizing same sex relations

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A three-judge panel of Kenya’s High Court has upheld sections of the country’s penal code that criminalize same-sex relations.

The judges’ unanimous ruling on Friday disappointed Kenya’s vibrant gay community, as many had hoped the court would make history by scrapping the colonial-era laws.

Activists argue that the laws criminalizing consensual same-sex relations between adults are in breach of the constitution because they deny basic rights.

The laws prescribe up to 14 years in prison for people convicted of homosexual acts.

