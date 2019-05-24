Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Japan trade a problem for Trump, but not as bad as China

TOKYO (AP) — While in Japan, President Donald Trump can point to Tokyo’s streets to drive home a sore point in trade relations between the allies: the absence of made-in-USA vehicles.

The $70 billion Japanese trade surplus with the U.S. is dwarfed by China’s $379 billion surplus, and the trade tensions between Washington and Tokyo are far less volatile than the tariffs war with Beijing.

But the disputes between Japan and the U.S. are longstanding and intractable. Analysts say the bilateral agreement with Tokyo that Trump has sought since pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement two years ago is still far down the road.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has carefully courted Trump since before he took office and that cordial, golfing buddy relationship has helped keep relations on an even keel.

Associated Press

One step at a time: Recovery on the Manitou Incline
Soldier Ride: Wounded Warriors cycle Colorado Springs
Soldier Ride: Wounded Warriors cycle Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs dispensary pull THC-free CBD products because of City Code
Colorado Springs dispensary pull THC-free CBD products because of City Code

