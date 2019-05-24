Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
As EU votes, Belgians hope to end national stalemate

BRUSSELS (AP) — While all EU members go to the polls this week, Belgians on Sunday are also voting in a general election, looking to end months of political limbo sparked after the biggest party in the governing coalition quit over Prime Minister Charles Michel’s support for the U.N. migration pact.

Michel has steered a caretaker government doing only day-to-day business since December, but with the country’s 8 million voters choosing from more than a dozen parties, it’s likely to prove difficult to quickly form a stable coalition.

The Flemish N-VA party takes a hard line on migrants and pulled out of government after Michel sought parliamentary approval for the U.N. Global Compact.

The N-VA has been campaigning hard, and surveys suggest the party is too big for a future government to avoid.

Associated Press

