PSG president targeted by French corruption probe

PARIS (AP) — A French judicial official says Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been placed under investigation for suspected corruption.

The official says the preliminary charge of “active corruption” was filed in mid-May. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The official gave no other details. Le Parisien newspaper says the investigating magistrate suspects Al-Khelaifi of signing off on a $3.5 million payment to former IAAF president Lamine Diack to help Qatar land the track world championships.

Associated Press

