Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistan says it has test-fired nuclear-capable missile

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

A statement from the military says the surface-to-surface Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometers, or 932 miles, was launched on Thursday and ended in the Arabian Sea.

The announcement comes after a six-week general election in neighboring India, Pakistan’s chief regional rival.

Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. They regularly test-fire missiles.

Vote counting in India shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have a commanding lead, making another five-year term for the Hindu nationalist leader very likely.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain

8:59 pm
Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 

8:18 pm
Hours long standoff in Fountain ends peacefully
News

Hours long standoff in Fountain ends peacefully

8:00 pm
Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 

Hours long standoff in Fountain ends peacefully
News

Hours long standoff in Fountain ends peacefully

Scroll to top
Skip to content