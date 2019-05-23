Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
India’s Modi paints image of Hindu ascetic called to power

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Hindu nationalist party has declared victory in parliamentary elections, has carefully cultivated his image as a pious man of the people.

Like President Donald Trump, to whom he is often compared, Modi is a big fan of Twitter and uses YouTube to bypass traditional media. His characterization of opponents as out-of-touch elites resonates in a country where opportunity is often still constrained by caste.

He served as the chief minister of Gujarat state in 2002 when anti-Muslim violence by Hindu mobs left about 1,000 people dead. Since he first took the helm of the Indian government in 2014, Hindu mobs have lynched dozens of people — mainly Muslims and lower-caste Dalits — suspected of illegally transporting or consuming beef, further fueling sectarian tensions.

Associated Press

Here are the best times to travel this Memorial Day weekend
News

Riverside Mobile Home Park demolished in Fountain
Covering Colorado

Warning issued to owner of Wellness Walk-In Tubs; District Attorney rejects criminal case 
News5 Investigates

