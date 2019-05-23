Former Nissan chairman Ghosn appears in Tokyo court

TOKYO (AP) — Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has appeared in a Japanese courtroom for a hearing ahead of his trial on accusations of financial misconduct.

Thursday’s session is the first in a series of hearings to iron out logistics for the actual trial, the date for which has not been set.

Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with underreporting his income and breach of trust. He was released on bail in March, be rearrested on April 4 on fresh accusations.

He was released again April 25 on an additional 500 million yen ($4.5 million) bail.

Ghosn has maintained his innocence, denouncing his arrest as “a conspiracy” by some at Nissan Motor Co.

His bail conditions forbid him from contacting his wife. Prosecutors say that’s to prevent evidence tampering.