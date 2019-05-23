Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fascist symbols and rhetoric on rise in Italian EU vote

MILAN (AP) — The perception is growing among Italians that fascism, officially banned as a political movement in Italy but never really vanquished from popular culture or the political fringe, is rearing its head in alarming ways.

Fascist salutes, long a public taboo, have made their way out of the hooligan sections of soccer stadiums and into city streets.

Fringe far-right political parties are emboldened to shout fascist slogans and raise one-armed salutes in protests against placing Roma families — a minority persecuted in World War II — in Rome public housing.

A publishing house tied to the far-right group Casapound was evicted from the prestigious Turin book fair following protests, including from the Auschwitz Holocaust Memorial which threatened to boycott the event.

